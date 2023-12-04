My Hero Academia Announces 2024 Universal Studios Debut

My Hero Academia has cemented its place as one of anime's biggest titles. From its television reign to its films and manga, there is nothing this superhero franchise cannot do. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has taken My Hero Academia places we never expected, and now the anime is ready to take over Universal Studios.

Yes, you read that right. My Hero Academia is going to join the roster at Universal Studios Japan. The theme park will create an attraction area for My Hero Academia next summer as part of its Cool Japan campaign. So if you want to step into Deku's world, you will get the chance soon!

As you can see above, a new promo was released for Cool Japan 2024 that puts Izuku front and center. We can see the green-haired hero in all his gear, and the power of One For All is surging around him. There is no doubt Deku is mid-battle here, so we hope My Hero Academia's ride will take fans along for the fight.

Of course, My Hero Academia is far from the first anime to join up with Universal Studios Japan. From Neon Genesis Evangelion to Attack on Titan, some of the biggest IPs in anime have been given a shot. Now, My Hero Academia is up to bat, and fans are eager to see what Universal Studios comes up with.

While we wait on the park's next update, you can catch up with My Hero Academia easier than ever before. The hit anime is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So for more info on the hit series, you can read the official synopsis of My Hero Academia below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

