My Hero Academia Shares Teaser for New Universal Studios Ride

It looks like My Hero Academia is gearing up for another big stage. With its new season on the horizon, all eyes are on Deku and the rest of Class 1-A. This year is shaping up to be a big one for the shonen series, and now, My Hero Academia has given fans a first look at its new Universal Studios attraction.

Yes, you heard right! If you did not know, My Hero Academia is returning to Universal Studios Japan for a special attraction. The anime has put together 4D film attraction featuring Deku, and this new promo showcases what guests can expect from the ride.

As you can see above, the ride itself will feature an all-new villain, and they have music on their mind. The alt-rock baddie is seen tormenting an audience with their quirk, but they don't get to terrorize the group for long. Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki, and the rest of Class 1-A pop in to save the day. And of course, the attraction will take fans on a journey as they watch Deku take on this new villain.

This new attraction is just one part of Universal Studios Japan's NO LIMIT program. The park will kickstart the summer initiative shortly, and it promises to bring other IPs like Detective Conan to life. In the past, Universal Studios Japan has teamed up with My Hero Academia as well as other anime series like Attack on Titan, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and more. So of course, all eyes are on Izuku thanks to this comeback.

Of course, 2024 has more in store for My Hero Academia than this attraction. The anime is slated to bring its seventh season to light this spring, and the My Hero Academia manga is thriving amid its final act. This year also promises to ring in a new My Hero Academia movie starring an Evil All Might. So if you need to catch up on the anime ahead of these releases, you can find My Hero Academia streaming on Crunchyroll right now.

Want to know more about My Hero Academia? No sweat! You can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you think about this latest peek at My Hero Academia's attraction? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!