My Hero Academia Brings Its Best Brother-Sister Pair Back Together

✖

My Hero Academia has finally brought together its best brother and sister duo again with the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off series! The Naruhata War arc has officially been brought to an end with the latest chapters of the series as Koichi Haimawari's Crawler was able to successfully survive the fight with the explosive Number Six villain. But with the fight now complete. Koichi's work as a vigilante has been revealed to have troubled the pro heroes more so than ever before following his labeling as a criminal before everything had gone down.

With the newest chapter of the spin-off series exploring the fallout of Number Six's attacks and Koichi's branded status as a criminal, the series has used the opportunity to bring back the fan favorite Makoto Tsukuachi to the series after she had left before the events of the arc. There are still many questions about what exactly she wants in the coming chapters, but with her return the series gave fans a fun reunion between her and her brother, Detective Naomasa Tsukauchi with the latest chapter as well.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 124 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes takes place two weeks after the fight with Number Six, and Detective Tsukauchi explains to Koichi that his involvement in the fight really only made things tougher for the heroes who had been spending their energy trying to capture him as they were essentially responsible for everything that happened in Naruhata in the grand scheme of things. When Tsukauchi was trying to tell Koichi about his punishment, Makoto returns to the series with Captain Celebrity in order to save Koichi from this at the last moment.

Naomasa is immediately annoyed at seeing his sister interfere, and even wonders whether or not her way of doing things will actually help Koichi in the long run. Thankfully, this reunion ends up working out in Koichi's favor as well as he readies for an official pro hero debut in the future as the final moments of the chapter see him signing an ominous contract Makoto gives him without thinking too much about it. Now it's just a matter of seeing how it all works out for everyone involved.

What do you think? How did you feel about seeing Makoto return to the series in the latest chapter? What do you think she actually wants from Koichi in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!