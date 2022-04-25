My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Cliffhanger Readies Koichi for His Pro Hero Debut

✖

My Hero Academia is setting up Koichi Haimawari for a proper pro hero debut with the newest cliffhanger from the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off series! Koichi has been spending the latest string of chapters defending Naruhata from the explosive villain Number Six, and the previous chapters of the series had officially ended the fight when All Might and the other pros were able to step in. With the newest chapter of the series moving the story forward in the aftermath of the huge fight, Koichi has a lot of things to account for during his work as a vigilante.

But while Koichi was already planning to end his time as a vigilante before trying to apply for a career and move on with life after university, it appears that his time as a vigilante is ending in a much different way than expected. The newest chapter of the series is setting the stage for his true debut as a pro hero as Captain Celebrity has returned to the series in order to help cover up Koichi's vigilante run and make him one of his official sidekicks moving forward.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 124 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes picks up two weeks after the events of the Naruhata War, and it's revealed that Koichi himself has been marked with a lot of trouble that has come out of the situation as from their eyes his involvement in the fight has only made things worse. But since there were no casualties, the penalties are less than severe. It's here that Captain Celebrity and Makoto Tsukauchi return to the series and reveal their intentions to cover up Koichi's actions as one of Celebrity's sidekicks.

Claiming that his fight with Celebrity at the Tokyo Sky Egg before has helped build the image of his being an official sidekick (and eating some of the snacks at Narufest), but Koichi himself feels like it's time to stop. It's not until the final moments that Makoto figures out that Koichi is lying about giving all of it up and makes him sign a contract. He does so without realizing what it is, but it's clear that he's now on his path to becoming a sidekick and thus an official pro hero.

Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not this works out for Koichi and his future plans, but what do you think? Did you expect for this vigilante to become a proper pro hero someday?