My Hero Academia Builds Its First Love Triangle

My Hero Academia is no stranger to love. While few of its characters have fallen into full-on relationships, they do have their crushes. It is obvious Ochaco has a thing for Izuku, and Mineta likes just about any girl he meets. Now, it seems the franchise has welcomed its first love triangle, and it is centered around one very unsuspecting vigilante.

Recently, a brand-new chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes went live. It was there fans caught up with Koichi as he chatted with Makoto at his place, but he couldn’t have guessed what she wanted.

As it turns out, Makoto has a big crush on Koichi. The older woman seems to have crafted her crush from logic more so than emotion, but that hasn’t stopped her from admitting her feelings. Makoto tells Koichi he would make the best partner, but she’s not going to make a move until the vigilante has time to talk with Pop Step.

You know, since the heroine has a huge crush on Koichi and has for some time.

“It does matter. Don’t make this decision until you’ve figured out how both you and Pop feel about it,” Makoto says. “I’m fond of her too. I don’t wouldn’t want to jump into anything unless everyone’s on board.”

Of course, Pop Step was outside listening to everything going on in the apartment. She makes it her goal to avoid Koichi so she doesn’t have to confess her feelings, but the end of the chapter changes her mind. At last, Pop Step is ready to fight for herself and her feelings for Koichi, so Makoto better watch out. If she’s looking for one, she has a fight on her hands now.

