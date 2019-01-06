‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Knuckleduster’s Pro Hero Past

My Hero Academia did a whole lot in 2018, but the series isn’t going to disappoint in the new year. After all, 2019 has lots of room left for the story to wow, and the latest chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes did just that with a Knuckleduster reveal.

After all, fans have learned all about the man’s Pro Hero past, and it was not what they were expecting.

Recently, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes released its 44th chapter, and the update saw Knuckleduster make his long-awaited return. Mr. Oguro has been missing-in-action since he rescue his daughter from a villainous plot, and his very unexpected comeback in China opened up some revelations.

Showing up abroad, readers learned about Knuckleduster and his reputation in China. As it turns out, the man did work overseas under the Pro Hero name Hyper Quadfist. The revelation confirmed the foreign hero is the same as O’Clock, a famous Pro Hero who operated in Japan for some time before disappearing underground. Now, readers know O’Clock is actually a Quirkless vigilante nowadays, and they have questions.

So far, there is no word on why Knuckleduster picked up the vigilante life following his Pro Hero leave, but fans assume is has something to do with his Quirk being stolen. The henchmen in China who ran into the former hero were brave (or dumb) enough to bring attention to the topic, confirming the hunch that villains thought O’Clock was dead.

“No way! He’s supposed to be dead! Guy got his face split and Quirk stolen!”

Of course, no explanation has been given for how Mr. Oguro lost his Quirk, but fans have a sneaking suspicion. After all, there is one guy in My Hero Academia who has a thing for jacking powers, and All For One is the type of person who would want O’Clock for his speedy abilities.

