My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Shows Off Crawler’s Impressive Support From the Public

My Hero Academia has really gone all out with public support for Koichi Haimawari’s vigilante skills with the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off series! The final arc of the spin-off has officially exploded into a huge war for Naruhata as Koichi’s Crawler is doing his best against Number Six’s explosive power. As he continues to fight his hardest, those in the area have taken notice of the fight as well. Though he originally became a vigilante in order to help with small tasks around the town, he’s now become a true heroic symbol for the people.

The spin-off series has seen Koichi taking on an increasingly tougher series of challenges as he lived his life as a vigilante, and though he has been getting better at performing such heroics, he’s still been seen as an illegal fighter in the eyes of the government. But as seen with the newest chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Koichi’s Crawler has become a true hero in the eyes of all those in Naruhata as they are giving him all the support they can as they watch him fight against such a tough villain.

Chapter 121 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes continues the fight between Koichi and Number Six, and it has reached such an explosive point that the pro heroes nearby have finally made it to the scene as well. Though they are helping evacuate those in the area, Koichi is still very much at the center of the action as he’s been targeted by Number Six specifically. Those people in the area, including not only the friends Koichi has helped over the course of the series but many of the foes he has taken on in previous chapters, take witness of the fight and start to cheer him on.

It’s the most recognition from the public Koichi has ever gotten for his work as the Crawler so far and goes to show just how much respect and credibility he has built up for himself over the course of the series. It further cements that his desire to retire after all of this make that much more sense, but also opens him up to a potential new world as a full hero should he choose as well. That’s only if he makes it out of this fight alive, of course.

