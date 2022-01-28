My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Makes Crawler’s Quirk One of the Franchise’s Best Yet

My Hero Academia has taken Koichi Haimawari’s quirk and transformed it into one of the best quirks of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes overall. The Naruhata War arc is increasingly feeling like it’s the endgame to the prequel spin-off series overall as Koichi is up against his biggest fight as the Crawler yet. As his fight against Number Six continues, he’s been steadily growing in his use of the Slide and Glide quirk as all of the training and vigilante missions thus far have turned what used to be a rather weak quirk in combat to one of the best moves yet.

This was especially prominent with the previous chapter of the series as he managed to punch huge holes through Number Six’s explosive new plasma transformation, and it was just from the use of a modified version of his Slide and Glide. As he continues to figure out new uses for his quirk and new ways to expel his energy, he’s even gotten the attention and frightening approval from All For One as the villain reassess how notable this quirk just might become in the long run.

Chapter 118 picks up right after Koichi manages to damage Six’s plasma form, and All For One watches him closely. He notes that the Slide and Glide quirk was unremarkable to him as it’s merely just forming rings of energy that repel forces, but also noted that Koichi’s use of the ability was nothing to scoff at. That was until he watched Koichi unleash a flurry of Knuckle Style punches because while he thought it was just a mastered use of a quirk that couldn’t be so powerful (since it’s mainly just short bursts of energy before Koichi is exhausted), his mind began to change.

Thus All For One is impressed by just how much power Koichi is displaying with his quirk, and wonders if it always had this potential and Koichi was hiding it or if he’s gotten this explosion of power through the traumatic events of the fight. Either way, it’s a stamp of approval for Koichi’s quirk that had been looked down upon. There are all sorts of negative implications that come from this approval, but it’s a definitive sign that Koichi has grown to major new degrees through the series thus far.

What do you think? How have you felt about all of the changes made to Koichi's Slide and Glide quirk through the series so far? How are you liking My Hero Academia: Vigilantes lately? If the series does end soon, would this be a fitting final battle?