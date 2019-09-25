My Hero Academia Fans Still Can’t Believe Midnight’s First NSFW Costume

My Hero Academia’s Vigilantes spin-off has been drawing a lot more attention from fans of the mainline series lately as it has been exploring Aizawa’s past during his time at U.A. Academy before becoming a pro hero. This new arc has revealed some important elements of his back story such as his mysterious friend Shirakumo that he refuses to talk about in the main series, but has also revealed crucial elements of the pro hero Midnight’s past as her time in school heavily involved Aizawa. But along with the introduction of a teenage Midnight to the series came the introduction of her incredibly NSFW early hero costume.

This continues in the latest chapter of the series, and fans still can’t get over just how revealing her costume can be as Chapter 61 reveals more of it from different points of view. It’s probably why this look was eventually banned in favor of her still currently spicy pro hero outfit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit user Swiss666 imagines how Mineta would respond to finding out about this costume, “I can see Mineta scouring every corner of the web for images of her before the fated Pro debut.” Reddit user RebelIed likes how it looks like the outfits from Kill la Kill’s Nudist Beast organization, and kryst87 points out that there’s a reason why Midnight’s former costume is now illegal.

But while fans are taking note of her NSFW costume, they also make sure to note that like in the main series, Midnight is far more than just a fan service character. Using her sharing photos of the stray cat Aizawa was taking care of to make him smile, and her skill out in the field for this work study, it’s clear that she’s a crucial character and an even more crucial pro hero for the series later.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. The series written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free at the link here, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such, “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”