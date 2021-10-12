My Hero Academia Creator Honors Newest Volume Release With Lady Nagant Sketch

My Hero Academia’s creator honored the release of the newest volume of the manga series with a cool new sketch featuring new fan favorites like Lady Nagant! The Final Act of the series has spent the last few months wrapped in one of the most tumultuous times in the series thus far, but even with all of the chaos breaking out, there have been a few new standouts that have been introduced to the series. These two have taken over the fandom despite only being featured in a few chapters and in such a short time.

They seem to be favorites of series creator Kohei Horikoshi as well as not only does he often share sketches of the woman Izuku Midoriya had saved during one of his many fights as Dark Deku, but of Lady Nagant as well. Nagant and Izuku’s fight was the climactic finale of the Final Act’s first phase and it’s what is the highlight of the newest volume of the series. Not only does Nagant grace the cover of Volume 32 of the manga (now hitting shelves in Japan), but she along with the other newbie grace a brand new sketch that Horikoshi has shared to Twitter to celebrate the volume’s release. You can check it out below:

https://twitter.com/horikoshiko/status/1447698551849455620?s=20

Nagant is definitely one of the more curious additions to the series overall as she helps to highlight the real darkness of the hero society that had started to crumble following All For one and Tomura Shigaraki’s mass attack. The threads of society are starting to unravel as a whole, and she provides a much tighter lens on just how the higher ups had been using heroes in different ways than one would expect from the heroic nature of their titles.

It’s why she’s become such a quick favorite among fans, and they’re hoping to see much more of the former hero turned villain in future entires of the series. As the next major conflict of the Final Act starts to take shape, the heroes are going to need all the help they can get. It’s the same for the villain side of it too as both are trying to garner as much power as they can as quickly as possible to snuff out the other side. But what do you think of these two new additions to the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!