My Hero Academia Highlights Lady Nagant with New Manga Cover Art

My Hero Academia is on top of its game these days thanks to the manga’s latest arc, and more goodies are on the way. If you are caught up with the series, you will know Izuku is back at school, and he is ready to decompress from his stint as a renegade hero. And to celebrate this shift, My Hero Academia is bringing out a special piece of cover art for the manga with Lady Nagant.

Yes, the lady is back, and she is taking up the cover of My Hero Academia volume 32. The release is slated to golive in Japan on October 4th. As you can see below, the volume will feature Lady Nagant in all her glory, and fans are game to revisit the sniper whenever possible.

As you can see, this My Hero Academia cover art puts Lady Nagant front and center. The vixen is shown with her blue-pink hair framing her face, and Nagant’s arms are on full display. The left is shown distended at the elbow as Nagant is preparing her gun, and her other hand is reaching for some hair to use as ammo. The rest of Nagant comes to life with her costume including a wide belt, high-neck tank top, and billowy skirt.

Clearly, My Hero Academia has paid attention to Nagant’s popularity, and it has not forgotten about the sharpshooter. The heroine might not be active in the manga right now, but the door is open for her return despite All For One’s best assassination attempt. In the meantime, fans can explore their own head-canons for Nagant until the manga finds room to reintroduce her some day.

What do you think of this My Hero Academia cover? Do you hope to see more of this heroine in the future?