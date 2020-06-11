My Hero Academia: Who Will Be The New Top 10?

My Hero Academia is giving us one of the biggest story arcs of the franchise in the Paranormal Liberation War, and it definitely seems as if the universe of UA Academy will never be the same following this epic battle between the heroes and the villains and we decided to take the opportunity to break down who might be the new Top 10 for the next generation. Though we aren't sure which professional heroes will be surviving the onslaught of the villainous army led by the new inheritor of All For One, Shigaraki, we've already seen a number of top hero casualties. In forming this list, we wanted to think about not just overall power, but also each hero's ability to connect with the public and how their personalities may assist them in their crime fighting duties! Who do you think will be the new top 10 for the next generation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

#10 - Bakugo (Photo: TOHO Animation) No one will dispute how insanely powerful Bakugo is, but he has a long way to go when it comes to connecting with the public! Even though he won the original student tournament, it's clear that his hot temper makes him a tough choice for a top hero. His Quirk however definitely earns him at the very least a spot in the Top Ten, even if it is last on the list! prevnext

#9 - Ashido While we were debating whether to give this spot to "Alien Queen" or the electrifying Kaminari, we had to go with the former as she doesn't have a big drawback like becoming stupified by using her Quirk too much. With the ability to let loose a stream of acid, Ashido's bright personality would surely shine through and earn her a spot within the top ten. prevnext

#8 - Tokoyami (Photo: Toho Animation) The wielder of Dark Shadow has already proved himself time and time again, with the Paranormal Liberation War giving him the opportunity to jump into the war between the heroes and villains and save his mentor, Hawks. While his strange appearance may seem off putting at first, Tokoyami has become a fan favorite and among any other class, would rank far higher on the list. prevnext

#7 - Momo Yaoyorozu (Credit: Toho Animation) Momo has a Quirk that has limitless possibilities, having the ability to bring forth nearly any object from her person, and while this does have a draw back if she uses it too much, her character alongside this power makes her an easy hero to throw on the list. Though she originally struggled with becoming a professional hero, scared of the adventures that she would have to undergo during training, she overcame and has proved herself to be one of the best heroes within Class 1-A! prevnext

#6 - Ochaco Uraraka (Photo: TOHO Animation) Ochaco Urakaka might be in it to help out her parents with their money problems, but she has proved time and time again that she is willing to sacrifice herself for the greater good. As Uravity, she has been able to work well with her fellow students of Class 1-A using her manipulation of gravity at her disposal. Ochaco has a bright future ahead of her and will definitely make a name for herself as an adult hero! prevnext

#5 - Tenya Iida (Photo: Studio Bones) Ingenium's Quirk might not put him on the same level as Bakugo, Todoroki, and Midoriya, but his dedication and commitment will certainly make him an inspirational figure in the hero world, stiff as he may be. Coming from a family of heroes, his reputation in the professional hero business would certainly get some serious word of mouth right off the bat and he'd surely earn his place within the Top Ten. prevnext

#4 - Shoto Todoroki (Photo: Studio Bones) You can make the argument that Todoroki would be number one based on sheer power level alone, but we have to factor in his inability to connect with people in the way that Red Riot or Deku can. Unable to get his provisional license with his fellow classmates the first go around, Shoto almost seems like he simply wants to be a hero to spite his father rather than actually help the public, and that definitely takes him down a few rungs. Still, his power just can't be beat. prevnext

#3 - Froppy (Photo: Studio Bones) Froppy might not be at the top of the list for many when it comes to overall power level, but she has shown time and time again that her ability to use team work and incorporate her strength into UA Academy's adventures has been instrumental in a number of fights. On top of this, everyone simply loves Froppy and we would imagine that the public of this anime universe will do the same once she becomes a professional hero herself! prevnext

#2 - Red Riot (Photo: TOHO Animation) This might be a shock to some, but Red Riot has proved himself to be one of the most spirited heroes among the students of Class 1-A, sacrificing his body in the fight against one of Overhaul's minions. Aspiring to become a "hero who can protect", Red Riot is our pick for the number two here in the future Top Ten of My Hero Academia. prevnext