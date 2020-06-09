What Happens After My Hero Academia Big Power Explosion?

By Evan Valentine

With the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Shigaraki has become a force unto himself, making the victors of the Paranormal Liberation War far murkier than when it had begun and leaving us with a number of questions as to what the franchise's future holds! Shigaraki has now become the true inheritor of All For One, inheriting his Quirk and a number of new powers that have put him far above any other hero or villain. As the Paranormal Liberation Front continues to gain not only new power from Shigaraki, but the likes of the High End Nomu and Gigantomachia lurking in the corners.

The Villains Win

Quite frankly, it's hard to imagine a world where any hero is going to be able to bring down Shigaraki at this point. With the Paranormal Liberation Front at its absolute strongest, it's entirely possible that the power structure of the world within My Hero Academia will shift as a result. Throughout the entirety of the franchise, the villains have been working toward a "world where they will be free", which sounds all right on paper, but it means a world wherein they will be able to kill, steal, and maim with impunity! A world where the villains rule would certainly be a huge game changers for the series and it seems like this latest story arc is going to be the start of it!

Shigaraki Defeats Everyone

The current number one hero, Endeavor, attempted to take down the revived Shigaraki who has awoken with the insane power of All For One added to his own, and the leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front basically just shrugged off his attacks. With the top hero unleashing his most blazing attacks on the villain, Shigaraki demonstrates that his ability to heal has been amplified a hundred times over, to say nothing of the other powers that are now under his control. Even though Midoriya has been able to discover new powers within One For All, he still seems as if he's nowhere close to Shigaraki and we think that the head of the League of Villains won't lose the upcoming battles. 

All Might And All For One Will Die

The time has come to pass the torch. With Shigaraki becoming the inheritor of All For One and Midoriya speeding past All Might in power following his retirement, it seems as if the next generation is going to step up to the plate. All Might's death has been something that has been hinted at for some time throughout most of My Hero Academia, and with this latest story arc being one of the largest that has ever taken place in the franchise so far, this definitely seems like the time that the old heroes and villains of the world will be swept away. 

My Hero Academia: Shippuden

Following Shigaraki's power boost, the world may be a very different place and with these changes, it could definitely be time for My Hero Academia to have a time skip of its own and bring our characters to older ages that sees them enter their late teenage years. Amazingly, the heroes of My Hero Academia that we know at UA Academy are still only in their first year of studies as they aspire to be brand new heroes, but should the villains win, their school would most likely be torn to the ground 

Everything Will Change

At the end of the day, My Hero Academia has presented us with the heroes mostly being on top of things. Though there were certainly times where things got rough such as Deku's fight against Overhaul or the League of Villains attacking the students in one of their first adventures outside of UA Academy, the heroes were still thought of as the dominant force in the world. Regardless of whether or not the villains actually win the Paranormal Liberation War, Shigaraki's inheritance of the power of All For One means we'll see a very different series moving forward! 

