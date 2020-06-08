My Hero Academia Reveals the Quirk Which All For One Always Wanted

My Hero Academia has done some impressive work with the origins of One For All, but the same cannot be said for its opposite. The power of All For One has been abused for so long and will continue to do so with its successor. The most recent chapter of My Hero Academia lets fans know that much with its shocking revelations, and it confirmed All For One won't be satisfied until it collects a very specific Quirk...

And if you guessed that power was One For All, you would be correct. Chapter 274 of My Hero Academia informed fans that All For One feels incomplete without its counter-power. Shigaraki learned that after his use of All For One was awakened, and a voice inside his head urged the villain to seek out All Might's former power.

"Out of everything that All For One sought to possess, the one power that didn't behave as he saw fit. One For All," the voice revealed.

After a moment, Shigaraki was back in control of his thoughts. The baddie said he felt like a force was pushing him to search out One For All. "Something inside is urging me on. Telling me to go after it."

As you can imagine, this revelation is surprising as many fans never thought All For One cared for the discarded power. The lore states he helped create One For All by passing on a power that merged with another. All Might also stressed the Quirk cannot be taken by force, so Shigaraki is certainly in for a bad day when he learns that little fact. But there is no doubt the villain will upturn the world if it means getting One For All, so Izuku has quite the battle brewing before him.

After all, this new chapter ended with Shigaraki making a beeline for Izuku. The boy ran off to protect his fellow heroes from facing the deranged villain, but Izuku was not sent away alone. Bakugo chased after the boy to lend support, and fans are willing to bet that Todoroki and Iida show up at the battle before too long.

Did you see this twist coming with One For All? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!