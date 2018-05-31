‘My Hero Academia’ Finally Brings Back [SPOILER]

My Hero Academia has a lot of characters to juggle, and they can’t all be around at the same time. Naturally, this means some of your go-to Pro Heroes will be MIA for long stretches, but it seems one favorite troupe is back at it again.

So, be warned since there are spoilers for the manga’s latest chapter below!

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and the update was a massive one. Not only did the series take to Twitter to tell fans chapter 184 marks a turn for the franchise, but it all brings back the Wild, Wild Pussycats and their adorably angry tagalong.

Yes, Kota and the gang are back. Isn’t it about time!

When the chapter starts off, fans watch as Class 1-A meets up with Eri. Aizawa informs the students that UA Academy has been tasked with watching the girl, and they hold a party to welcome her. It is there the Wild, Wild Pussycats make their reentry to the manga in full style.

Looking on with sparkling eyes! Here to lend a helping paw! Coming out of nowhere! Stingingly cute and catty! We’re the Wild, Wild Pussycats,” the squad shouts as they enter the room.

Of course, the gang returned with Kota in tow since the boy is Mandalay’s cousin. Izuku is quick to approach the younger boy, and Kota does his best to play off the interaction. That is, until Mandalay points out the boy is rocking shoes just like Izuku’s so they can match.

Of course, fans did have questions about the Wild, Wild Pussycats returning with Ragdoll in tow. After all, the girl did have her Quirk stolen by All For One, leaving her without her powers. The hero explains she is still a part of the team and will simply support the remaining trio from the side. So, fans can look forward to seeing what this returning gang has in store for readers moving forward.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

