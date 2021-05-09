My Hero Academia Reveals New Look at World Heroes' Mission Makeovers

✖

My Hero Academia has revealed a much closer look at hero costume makeovers coming in the new World Heroes' Mission movie! Although My Hero Academia is currently taking over TV screens with the now airing fifth season of the anime, it won't be the only new release in the franchise fans will get to see in action this year. It was announced that My Hero Academia would actually be releasing the third feature film in its anime run later this Summer in Japan, and this new film will feature some significant hero makeovers.

The new film will see Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo working together with Endeavor as part of a huge new mission involving heroes from all over the world, and with this new mission comes some brand new hero looks for the main trio. My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission sees them don new all-black, stealthy looks for their respective hero looks, and the newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has revealed a new look at what these cool makeovers will look like. Check it out below:

My Hero Academia's World Heroes' Mission Movie Character Visuals in Issue #23. pic.twitter.com/GsdIjqxI6m — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) May 9, 2021

Although there has yet to be a concrete release date set for the new film just yet, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission has been confirmed to hit theaters in Japan this Summer. There have yet to be any details revealed about a potential international release of the new film, but there has been a synopsis released giving us a hint as to what we can expect to see in the new movie. My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is officially described as such:

"A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity. In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academy."

What do you think of these new looks for Izuku, Todoroki, and Bakugo? What are you hoping to see in World Heroes' Mission? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!