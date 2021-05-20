My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Reveals the History of Its Original Character

✖

The third film of My Hero Academia is set to arrive later this summer with World Heroes' Mission, and the upcoming movie is set to introduce several new characters, heroes, and villains alike, with more details being revealed about newcomer Rody Soul. The film will focus on the "Three Musketeers" of UA Academy in MIdoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki as they attempt to clear Deku's name for a crime he didn't commit while battling a new threat that sees the young heroes gaining new slick costumes to dive into action.

Rody Soul will be voiced by actor Ryo Yoshizawa, who has actually starred in live-action anime adaptations such as Gintama and Kingdom, while also being featured in a number of films in the popular Sentai series of Kamen Rider. The description for this mysterious new character Ryo will be portraying reads as such:

"Rody is a boy who lives in a mobile house in Oseon, the land Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki arrive at. In order to put food on the plate for his younger siblings, he gave up on his own dream and started working as a carrier, but a certain incident forced him to join forces with Deku and the others. He's very wars of heroes because of the condition he grew in. He looks like a frivolous person, but he keeps his true nature a secret from everyone."

While we don't know as of yet what Rody's Quirk is, it's clear that he'll have a big role to play in this third installment of the popular Shonen franchise. The trio of young heroes from Class 1-A will be tangling with a new terrorist group dubbed "Humanize", who see Quirks as a blight on mankind and are seeking to eliminate anyone who has one. With the "Quirk Singularity Theory" creating far more powerful, and uncontrollable, powers for the regular citizens of the world, it's a point that will surely be revisited as the franchise continues.

The My Hero Academia movies so far have taken place within the continuity of the series, with the previous entry, Heroes Rising, seeing Deku and his fellow students battling against the "heir apparent" to All For One in Nine.

