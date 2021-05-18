My Hero Academia Reveals New Character Coming in World Heroes' Mission Movie

✖

My Hero Academia has revealed a new original character coming in the third feature film, World Heroes' Mission. Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia has quite a lot to celebrate this year as not only is the fifth season of the anime now airing new episodes each week, this Summer will see the release of the franchise's third feature film in Japan. This new movie tasks Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo with a dangerous new mission that pulls in heroes from all over the world, and it will feature an original story and characters from Horikoshi himself.

While we have gotten a clearer picture of what to expect from the movie thanks to its first teaser trailer, there are still plenty of things still left a mystery such as what kind of original characters we'll see. Now the official Twitter account for the film has revealed one newbie coming our way named Rody Soul, and you can check out a closer look at Soul's character design below:

It's not quite clear just what role Soul will play in the new film, but he'll be voiced by Ryo Yoshizawa (Kamen Rider Fourze, Bleach, Tokyo Revengers) and it was teased that Soul has a distrust for heroes. Thankfully it won't be too long before we can see what this new movie has to offer as My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission releases August 6th in Japan. Unfortunately there are no international release plans for the film just yet, but the film is described as such:

"A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity. In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academy."

What are you thinking of My Hero Academia's new movie so far? Will you check it out if/when it releases outside of Japan?