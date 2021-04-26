My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Gives Script Update

✖

My Hero Academia is working on season five these days, but the anime team has other projects on its mind. If you did not know, the franchise is set to put out a new film this year, and all eyes are looking towards the movie. After all, it's not often you get to see Izuku hit up the big screen with a new adventure, and it seems his next mission has been laid out in full.

Recently, the official page for My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission gave fans good news. It was announced not long ago that the movie's script is finished. The story was recently completed, and a picture of the screenplay cover was posted for fans to check out.

My Hero Academia The MOVIE: WORLD HEROES’ MISSION Script is finally completed! Movie releases August 6 in Japan. (Via: @heroaca_movie) pic.twitter.com/Lf6h6JUPLo — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) April 26, 2021

As you can see above, the screenplay looks simple enough from the outside. The cover features a familiar piece of key art as Izuku skydives over the ocean. He is joined by Bakugo and Shoot as usual while Hawks and Endeavor flank the trio. At this time, little is known about this upcoming film, but fans have been told My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is slated to debut later this year.

For fans wanting a bit more information on the movie, the only info we have comes from a short synopsis. A blurb was released teasing the film back in March, and fans turned the synopsis around into English. You can check out the full synopsis for My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission below!

"A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity. In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academia"

