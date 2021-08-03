My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Prepares for This Week's Japanese Premiere

✖

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is getting ready for its big premiere in Japan this week! While Kohei Horikoshi's original manga franchise is currently enjoying the fifth season of its TV anime series (and rounding out its second cour in just a few more weeks), but the franchise will be branching out with its third feature film very soon in Japan. This new film will see Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo work together with pro heroes from around the world to take on one of the biggest villain threats in the franchise yet.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission will be hitting theaters in Japan on August 6th, but unfortunately there's no international release information set for the movie just yet. At least international fans can get a taste of what to expect through the special prequel manga launched with the newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Until the movie launches in full, you can check out the newest promo for the film below:

English cast details have yet to be revealed for the film just yet, but the new additions to the Japanese cast include the likes of Ryo Hoshizawa as Rody Soul, Megumi Hayashibara as Pino, Kazuya Nakai as Flect Turn, Mariya Ise as Belos, Junya Enoki as Sir Penta, Yuichiro Umehara as Shidero, Shogo Sakata as Leviathan, Hirofumi Nojima as Allen Kay, and Youko Honna as Claire Voyance. My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is is officially described as such:

"A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity. In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academia."

Will you be checking out My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission when it drops outside of Japan?