My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Movie Drops New Trailer

My Hero Academia has dropped a new trailer for the upcoming World Heroes' Mission movie! Along with the currently airing fifth season of the anime series, the franchise has also been getting ready for the debut of its third feature film that takes place within Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo's time working under Endeavor. This new movie, World Heroes' Mission, will task the three of them with a new mission spanning the entire world as a new villainous terrorist group is threatening everyone with quirks. With the film's premiere so close in Japan, we have gotten another full look at what to expect.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming film that marks the second full look at the film's villains, action, and more. Just like the previous two movies, this one promises a huge undertaking that should slot right into the events of the anime series that's currently now airing. In fact, the most recent episode of the anime made this tie in even more concrete with a special post-credits scene connecting the fifth season to the movie. You can check out the newest trailer for the film in the video above!

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is hitting theaters in Japan on August 6th, but there's no word on an international release date for the film just yet, unfortunately. The new cast of characters for the film includes the likes of Ryo Hoshizawa as Rody Soul, Megumi Hayashibara as Pino, Kazuya Nakai as Flect Turn, Mariya Ise as Belos, Junya Enoki as Sir Penta, Yuichiro Umehara as Shidero, Shogo Sakata as Leviathan, Hirofumi Nojima as Allen Kay, and Youko Honna as Claire Voyance.

The film is officially described as such, "A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity. "In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academia."

