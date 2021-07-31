My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Reveals Main Villain's English Dub Actor

✖

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission has revealed the voice behind the new movie's main villain for its English dubbed release! Funimation has yet to reveal what their plans are for the international release of the franchise's third feature film as of this writing, but now it's one step closer to release as one major voice has been confirmed for its voice cast. Following the special tie-in episode for the movie recently released through My Hero Academia's SimulDub, Funimation official confirmed that Robbie Daymond will be joining the franchise as it's big movie villain.

Revealing a closer look at the post-credits scene from the special episode that teased its movie villain's big plan, Funimation confirmed that Robbie Daymond (Jujutsu Kaisen's Megumi Fushiguro, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Mitsuki) will be behind the voice of World Heroes' Mission's villain, Flect Turn. The rest of the new English dub cast additions have yet to be revealed, unfortunately, but you can find the official announcement below:

You've already heard Kazuya Nakai as the Japanese voice of Flect Turn. In this week's dub episode of @MHAOfficial, you'll get to hear @robbiedaymond as his English voice! 👉 https://t.co/9qMF3xek5Z https://t.co/FTXELWWFy4 — Funimation (@Funimation) July 30, 2021

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is hitting theaters in Japan on August 6th, but there's no word on an international release date for the film just yet, unfortunately. The new cast of characters for the Japanese audio version of the film includes the likes of Ryo Hoshizawa as Rody Soul, Megumi Hayashibara as Pino, Kazuya Nakai as Flect Turn, Mariya Ise as Belos, Junya Enoki as Sir Penta, Yuichiro Umehara as Shidero, Shogo Sakata as Leviathan, Hirofumi Nojima as Allen Kay, and Youko Honna as Claire Voyance.

The film is officially described as such, "A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity. In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academia."

How do you feel about Robbie Daymond joining the world of My Hero Academia as the next big villain? What are you hoping to see in the anime's third movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!