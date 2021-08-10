My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Is Blowing Past Box Office Expectations

✖

My Hero Academia's third movie, World Heroes Mission, is attempting to be the biggest entry in the Shonen franchise's history to date, taking the students of UA Academy and teaming them up with professional heroes of the world to battle a new threat in the form of the cult known as Humarize. While this new movie has yet to hit North America, or even reveal a release date, it's clear that the latest story of the "Three Musketeers," in Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki is gaining some serious traction when it comes to its box office profits.

The first two films in My Hero Academia's franchise, Heroes Rising and Two Heroes, focused on two threats that were spawned from All For One and the League of Villains, with Midoriya and his friends having to give their all in order to defeat these roadblocks. With the new cult that sees Quirks as a blight against mankind, it's clear that the entirety of the hero community will need to team up in order to take down the big bad of the third film. With Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of the series, stating in the past that the franchise might give the world ten movies, it's clear that My Hero Academia is only beginning to affect the world at large.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

According to the website Oricon, the third film in the franchise had over 720,000 viewers in its opening weekend, netting around 940 million yen, aka around $9 million USD, which marks an increase of over two hundred percent from the previous film in Heroes Rising.

Currently, the fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime is about to wrap the story of the Endeavor Agency Arc, with the upcoming episode having to be delayed as a result of the Tokyo Summer Olympic games currently taking place. With the My Villain Academia Arc about to begin, the series is about to get insanely dark and venture into territory that the young heroes have not ventured into before. While fans in North America will have to wait to see how the events of World Heroes Mission play out and if it has an influence on the anime series proper.

Via Oricon