My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Earns Top Reviews Overseas

✖

My Hero Academia has been busy these days, and it isn't just because of the TV show. While the manga carries on one of its darkest arcs, the anime's team has been busy working on a new movie. Now, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is here, and fans are gifting it with lovely reviews overseas.

For those who don't know, the third My Hero Academia movie has gone live at last. The feature checks in on Izuku during his short internship with Endeavor, and he's sent on a mission with Todoroki and Bakugo. The trio ends up undertaking a foreign mission that ends up threatening the existence of quirks. So if you are caught up with season five, then this movie is right up your alley.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

As for the film itself, fans are clamoring for the release despite the ongoing pandemic. Over on Filmarks, the critics' site posted its reviews for the My Hero Academia film, and it has been given positive reviews. And when it comes to individual responses, users like aitaikimochi on Twitter had nothing short of praise to give.

"I give the movie a 7/10. Not as good as the previous movies, but still a lot of fun," they wrote. So as it turns out, this third movie cannot top the action-packed goodness of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes or even My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.

At this point, there is no word on when this new movie will hit up theaters stateside. Netizens expect My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission to debut by early next year, but that entirely depends on the state of the pandemic. So if you need more info on the feature, you can read up on it below:

"A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity.

In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team," it continues. "It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academia."

What do you think of this latest film? Will you be checking out My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.