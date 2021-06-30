My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Drops New Image

✖

My Hero Academia is doing a lot of work these days thanks to its anime and manga, but its workload is about to expand. While season five carries on well into the summer, the anime is also juggling a new movie behind the scenes. Now, fans can get a new look at the film if they'd like, and it is all thanks to a new image.

The still went live on Twitter after My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission felt it was time to hype up fans. As you can see below, the image is a simple one without any spoilers to note. Well, that is if you don't consider Izuku a major spoiler...

My Hero Academia: WORLD HEROES' MISSION - New Image. Release: August 6

As the still shows, Izuku is given a close-up in this shot, and he seems to be in the middle of a fight. The character has energy coursing over his body as we see with One For All most of the time. In this shot, Izuku looks a bit worn out, but he isn't rocking any major injuries. But if he is bringing out this face so soon into a battle, you know it has to be a bad one.

For those unfamiliar with this upcoming movie, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission will be the third to join the franchise. The film, which will debut in Japan this August, will tell an original canon story set after the Endeavor Agency arc. For more details about the movie, you can find its official synopsis below:

"A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity. In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academia."

