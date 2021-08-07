My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Outperforms Heroes Rising's Opening Day Box Office

✖

My Hero Academia's newest movie, World Heroes' Mission has outperformed the opening day box office from of the previous two movies with its recent debut in Japan! Along with the currently airing fifth season of the series, My Hero Academia has also launched a third feature film as part of a celebration of the anime's fifth anniversary. This new movie sees Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki teaming up with the pro hero Endeavor and heroes across the world for a huge new mission, and it's finally made its debut in Japan this weekend.

Reported opening day box office numbers for My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (as detailed by Anime News Network) has earned about $2.81 million USD from its opening in Japan with approximately 240,000 tickets sold. This is over 200% more than the Japanese opening day for the franchise's previous film, Heroes Rising, and is already nearing its three day total of $3.86 million USD with the second day reports number around $2.35 million USD.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

This is also well above the very first movie, Two Heroes, and in just a matter of days it'll be seen whether or not the complete opening weekend box office will outperform the other two films as well. With the franchise only growing larger in popularity with each new year, it makes a lot of sense to see its fast and early success in Japan, and that just makes its eventual international release all the more enticing.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is now in theaters in Japan, but has yet to see an international release date as of this writing. The film is officially described as such, "A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity. In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academia."

What do you think of World Heroes' Mission quick success in Japan? Will you be checking out the new movie when you get a chance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via ANN