My Hero Academia Explores Izuku's Best Years with Kacchan in New Sketch

Deku and Bakugo haven't had the smoothest of relationships in the history of My Hero Academia, with the two young heroes mixing together like water and oil. Since their earlier days, Kacchan hasn't been the biggest fan of the current wielder of One For All, but they have managed to iron out their differences over the years and even become fast friends when the Final Arc rolls around. Now, an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has once again taken Shonen fans back to the early days of the top two young heroes.

Things have been rocky for both Deku and Bakugo in the anime's sixth season and the Final Arc playing out in the manga, as the recent anime season saw Dynamight taking a hit from Shigaraki that dropped him straight into the hospital. While he was able to recover in time to be a part of the Final Arc, his explosive abilities haven't made it a surefire victory, as Shigaraki has teamed up with All For One and is doing everything in their power to end Hero Society once and for all. As the Shonen series steers into its finale, it will be interesting to see what the ultimate fate will be for these two heroes.

My Hero Bakugo

Assistant to Kohei Horikoshi, Yoshinori, has long shared sketches of some of her favorite heroes and villains, with the artist having a love for the younger versions of Bakugo and Deku and sharing a new take on the two heroes that have helped raise My Hero Academia to new heights:

Horikoshi has been tight-lipped when it comes to how much longer the Shonen's manga will continue, and while the heroes of both Class 1-A and Hero Society have been scoring some major victories recently, the war is far from over. While the War Arc might have ended in the first half of season six, the second half is going to have some major moments for Bakugo and Deku specifically as UA Academy attempts to put together the pieces. Considering what transpired in the fight against the Paranormal Liberation Front, Class 1-A has a long road ahead.

