What's Next for My Hero Academia Season 6?

This week, fans watched as the first half of My Hero Academia season six ended, and it left us with more questions than answers. Despite a strong start, the heroes' raid against Shigaraki and his army failed in the worst way imaginable. Countless heroes and civilians are now dead, and to make things worse, Shigaraki escaped the raid with his generals at his side. So obviously, fans are curious about what is coming for the rest of season six.

So please be warned! There are spoilers below for My Hero Academia! Read on with caution.

If you are caught up with season six, you will know its midseason finale left Izuku injured alongside his friends and allies. All of Japan just witnessed a game-changing loss, and our heroes will be grappling with it for some time. However, the villains have their own wounds to nurse as Shigaraki's body is not yet complete enough to wield All For One with ease. So now, the wait is on to see which side can launch the next attack first.

As we know from the manga, My Hero Academia is only going to get darker as season six carries on. We know the heroes took some devastating losses while others like Aizawa and Bakugo were critically injured. It also seems like Shigaraki has a line out on Izuku as the man is determined to take One For All. So of course, our hero will have little choice but to leave school behind and fight against the villains as a vigilante this winter.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia: Which Characters Still Need to Appear in the Final Act? | My Hero Academia Season Six Gives Fans a Depressing Cliffhanger | My Hero Academia Shares Results of 2022 Popularity Poll

Given the anime's pace in season six, fans expect the show to finish adapting the Tartarus Escapees arc. This story chunk contains a lot of drama, and Izuku is at the heart of it all. From an assassin's debut to a jailbreak and a desperate rescue, the second half of season two will be more dramatic than the first. And given what we have seen of season six so far, that is saying something.

Are you liking My Hero Academia season six so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.