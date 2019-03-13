Adorable ‘My Hero Academia’ Cosplay Goes Viral After Meeting All Might’s Voice Actor

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is one of the most popular series in Shonen Jump today, and it’s got a wide audience across all types of people of different ages. It’s been an especially good series for children to enjoy as well. One fan’s photo has gone viral for their son meeting the voice of All Might, Christopher Sabat, in full Deku cosplay.

Reddit user kadyanise shared the above photo of their son dressed in Deku’s hero costume, and the child is absolutely beaming when face-to-face with the English voice of All Might, Christopher Sabat. Sabat has always been well receiving of passionate fans, and has gone into full “All Might mode” when meeting Izuku cosplayers specifically.

This time is no different as kadyanise revealed that Sabat referred to their son as “Young Midoriya” when asked by fans. They noted how their son was shy meeting Sabat in person, but Sabat was happy to accommodate and take lots of pictures. Moments like this are great for young fans, and it will help My Hero Academia keep going strong for as long as possible. But fans jokingly warned that kadyanise should keep an eye on their son should he start to train aggressively and eat hair in order to inherit One For All.

My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season Three left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

