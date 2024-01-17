My Hero Academia Gets Another Big Wave of Funko Pop Figures

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As per usual, Funko's weekly Pop figure drop event has at least one big anime release, and this time around it's all about My Hero Academia. A new wave has launched, and fans will likely be looking to pick up the exclusives along with t he Mirko Pop and possibly the Ochaco Pop as there is a chance that a metallic Chase figure will show up on your doorstep. Re-Destro may also be of note, though, honestly, most of this wave feels like more of the same.

A full breakdown of the new My Hero Academia Funko Pop wave can be found below, and exclusives are highlighted. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for the commons, and should arrive here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon in the very near future.

My Hero Academia Katsuki Bakugo Funko Pop - Previews Exclusive

- Previews Exclusive My Hero Academia Funko Pop – Dabi (Glow) – GameStop Exclusive

– GameStop Exclusive My Hero Academia Funko Pop – All Might (Texas Smash) – Funko Exclusive

– Funko Exclusive My Hero Academia Funko Pop – Tomura Shigaraki (Laughing) - Funko Exclusive

- Funko Exclusive My Hero Academia Funko Pop – Ochaco with Metallic Chase

My Hero Academia Funko Pop – Mirko

My Hero Academia Funko Pop – Shigaraki In Chair

My Hero Academia Funko Pop – Dabi

My Hero Academia Funko Pop – Re-Destro

My Hero Academia Funko Pop Keychain Himiko Toga

My Hero Academia Funko Pop Keychain Mirko

What's In Store For My Hero Academia In 2024?

My Hero Academia has a packed 2024, with the seventh season arriving this May and a fourth film in the franchise slated to arrive this summer. While creator Kohei Horikoshi has yet to state how many chapters are left in the manga's tank, the end is clearly nigh thanks to recent developments in the shonen series.

The highly anticipated My Hero Academia Season 7 will officially premiere around the world beginning on May 7th, 2024. The anime's return will be proceeded by four recap episodes that will be catching fans up to speed with the anime's events beginning in April 2024, with new footage teased for the occasion. It's yet to be announced if these recaps will count towards the season's final episode count as of the time of this writing, however.

My Hero Academia has also announced the fourth movie in the franchise will be debuting in theaters across Japan in Summer 2024, but it has yet to reveal any story, character, staff, or international release plans as of the time of this writing. If you wanted to catch up with My Hero Academia's anime before the new season and movie premiere next year, you can find the first six seasons of the series (along with OVA specials) now streaming with Crunchyroll.