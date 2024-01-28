My Hero Academia Season 7 Debuts Class 1-A Poster

My Hero Academia is a name that needs no introduction. For nearly a decade, the hit series has kept fans locked in on Izuku Midoriya. The superhero shonen stands as one of anime's biggest shows, so all eyes are on season seven this year. The anime will return with new episodes in 2024, and we just got a special look at the comeback courtesy of a new poster.

The visual, as you can see below, puts Class 1-A center stage. The image brings Izuku forward as the class's leader while Bakugo and Uraraka stand to his side. From Todoroki to Yaoyorozu, the entire Class 1-A gang can be found here. There is no doubt the gang is reeling from the ongoing war in Japan, but the budding heroes aren't about to be stopped. My Hero Academia season seven will test them in all-new ways, so fans can brace themselves now for the unexpected.

Of course, My Hero Academia is slated for a big push this summer. The anime's seventh season will go live on May 4, and it will be preceded by some specials in Japan. A new recap series for My Hero Academia will debut overseas on April 6 and run for a month with four episodes. These specials will catch up netizens on everything My Hero Academia has done to date, and we're sure the miniseries will have some kind of original story tying the recap together.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia ahead of season seven, no worries! The hit series is easy to find online thanks to Hulu and Crunchyroll. As for the My Hero Academia manga, creator Kohei Horikoshi is still putting out regular chapters through the Shonen Jump app. So for those wanting more info on My Hero Academia, you can read its official synopsis below for all the info:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you think about this latest look at My Hero Academia season seven? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!