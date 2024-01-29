My Hero Academia: You're Next Announces First Release Date

My Hero Academia is coming back with its fourth movie, and has announced the first release date for My Hero Academia: You're Next's launch across Japan! My Hero Academia announced last Summer that a fourth movie in the franchise would now be in the works, and it was revealed that this new movie would be set in the ruined Japan that was seen at the end of the sixth season. Taking place ahead of the final fights against the villains that will be seen in My Hero Academia Season 7 coming this Spring, My Hero Academia: You're Next has a mysterious new threat on the way.

My Hero Academia: You're Next was announced to be the official title of the fourth movie in the My Hero Academia anime franchise, and while it has yet to confirm any international release plans as of the time of this writing, the new movie will be hitting theaters in Japan on August 2nd. Which means it will be releasing in Japan while My Hero Academia Season 7 is in the middle of airing (as it premieres in the Spring), so fans in Japan will get tons of explosive hero action later this year. Check out the poster for My Hero Academia: You're Next below.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

What Is My Hero Academia's New Movie About?

My Hero Academia: You're Next will be releasing in Japan on August 2nd, but has yet to announce a domestic release date as of the time of this writing. Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You're Next will be directed by Tensai Okamura studio Bones, with Yosuke Kuroda returning from the TV anime to write the script Yoshihiko Umakoshi returning to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returning to compose the music.

Horikoshi previously teased the setting of My Hero Academia: You're Next as such, "It'll take place after the War from Season 6, meaning that the collapsed society will be the stage this time. After having been through so much and learning so many things, who will Deku and his friends fight against this time? What will they protect?! Look forward to it!"

