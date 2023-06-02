My Hero Academia's Creator Shares Hiatus Update

Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of My Hero Academia, hasn't been shy about detailing that his shonen series is in its Final Arc. With Deku and his fellow heroes neck deep in what is most likely the final confrontation with All For One and his villainous hordes, the mangaka has clearly been leaving everything on the table in recent chapters. Horikoshi recently took the opportunity to share a status update on My Hero Academia's manga via Weekly Shonen Jump, with some good news and bad news.

The latest chapters of My Hero Academia's manga have focused on the terrifying family reunion of the Todoroki clan. With Dabi attempting to unleash a fiery assault on the world that would burn away a good portion of Hero Society, Endeavor, Rei, and their youngest, Shoto, are trying their best to make sure Toya isn't successful. Dabi has been one of the biggest antagonists of the shonen series, despite not having the power of All For One coursing through his veins, showing how powerful the villains can be and the downside of Hero Society as a whole. While shonen franchises are known for seeing some of their villains redeemed thanks to the personalities of heroes, is Dabi too far gone to be brought back from the brink?

My Hiatus Academia

In the 26th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, Horikoshi revealed that he'll be taking another break, but stated that he was looking to finish strong for the manga's final chapters. Here's his direct quote, "I'll be taking another break. I'm so sorry! I'll be strong for the final sprint!"

(Photo: Shueisha)

With the My Hero Academia manga preparing to draw the curtain on the adventures of Class 1-A, it has yet to be seen how much more material the anime has before it does the same. My Hero Academia Season 7 has already been confirmed, though it has yet to be revealed if this will be the last of the television series. At present, no new feature-length films have been revealed following the release of My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission to boot.

How do you think My Hero Academia will come to an end? Do you think any of the villains will come to the light side before the shonen franchise draws to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.