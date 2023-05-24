My Hero Academia Drops a Hilarious Callback to Shoto's Top Fans

My Hero Academia's manga is in the throes of its final saga, seeing old rivalries promising to finally come to a close. With the villainous Dabi unleashing a torrent of fire and scorching heat on the world as All For One looks to destroy Hero Society once and for all, it seems that the burden of defeating the eldest Todoroki is once again falling on the youngest Todoroki. Luckily, the "fire ice hero" has some unexpected cheerleads in his corner who makes a surprise return.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 389, be forewarned that we'll be diving into slight spoiler territory. It's clear that Kohei Horikoshi is planning to bring far more than simply the heroes and villains of UA Academy and the Paranormal Liberation Front back into the fray for the final battle, with characters such as Gentle Criminal, Stain, Lady Nagant, and countless others have thrown in their support for the heroes so far. While not entering the battlefield, the young students of Masegaki Primary School are watching on as Shoto once again prepares to face off against Dabi, who is close to killing the other members of the Todoroki clan.

Who Are The Students of Masegaki Primary School?

If you have forgotten about the young students of Masegaki, they made an appearance in My Hero Academia season 3, in which Bakugo and Todoroki were tasked with winning the youngsters' approval as a part of receiving their Provisional Hero Licenses. Luckily, the two Class 1-A students are eventually able to seal the deal and gain the admiration of the young Quirk wielders, while also gaining the licenses that their fellow classmates had already achieved. Needless to say, it was no easy task.

Masegaki's students presented an interesting problem not just in their rambunctiousness, but thanks to the "Quirk Singularity Theory". Presented at numerous times in My Hero Academia's history, it would seem that each generation is becoming stronger as Quirks are doing the same, giving each wielder even more abilities than the prior generation before them. While My Hero Academia might be coming to a close, the heroes following Deku and Class 1-A might be far stronger than the shonen protagonists, with the same potentially being true for the shonen's villains.

