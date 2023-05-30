New Spider-Man Manga Announced by My Hero Academia Team

It looks like the world of My Hero Academia is about to come full circle. Years ago, the superhero series came to life under Kohei Horikoshi as the creator grew up on Marvel comics. Heroes like Spider-Man helped bring Izuku into our world, and now, two members of the My Hero Academia team are coming together to debut a new Spider-Man manga.

Yes, you read that right. Spider-Man has a new manga in store, and it will put the spotlight on the hero's upcoming film. Spider-Man: Octopus Girl has been announced by Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court, the two creators of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. The pair are overseeing the superhero isekai title ahead of Spider-Man's new movie as this manga will be considered a tie-in.

'Spider-Man: Octopus Girl' Preview by Hideyuki Furuhashi & Betten Court (VIGILANTE -My Hero Academia Illegals-).



This 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' manga spin-off, about Dr. Octopus waking up in the body of a high school girl, starts on June 20th at Shonen Jump+ App. pic.twitter.com/68orl8CrAj — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) May 30, 2023

According to reports, Spider-Man: Octopus Girl is slated to drop on June 20th. The manga will follow Doctor Octopus as he finds himself thrown into an isekai trope. After being killed in battle, the doctor wakes up in a new life as a young girl, and Octopus Girl will have her fair share of run-ins with Spider-Man from there on out.

Obviously, Doctor Octopus swapping bodies is hardly new in the Marvel Universe. In fact, the comic franchise has pushed Doctor Octopus into tons of other characters such as Spider-Man himself. The entire premise of The Superior Spider-Man series hinges on this body-swapping idea, so fans are eager to see how this manga handles the idea.

Of course, this manga will help usher in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Versa ahead of its Japanese release. For many fans, they will get the chance to check out this special tie-in well before Spider-Man puts out his new movie. In the United States, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse comes out on June 2nd, so they can brush up on this spin-off piece after checking out the movie sequel IRL.

