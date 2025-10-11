My Hero Academia’s Final Season Revives a Major Hero After Their Death

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON is now working its way through the final battles against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, and the newest episode shockingly brought back a major hero after their death in the previous season. My Hero Academia is just one of the juggernaut franchises that has returned as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule this month, but it’s likely going to be the biggest release yet considering that the anime is now heading straight towards its grand finale. Just two episodes in, there have been some massive shake ups that will turn the tide of this final war.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON kicked off its Fall debut last week by dropping fans right back into the final fight between All Might and All For One, and the newest episode had reached a climax as All Might had run out of options to deal with the villain. With the former number one hero at death’s door, the final moments of My Hero Academia Episode 161 reveal that a major hero has come back to life after he had presumably been killed off during the previous season. Warning! Massive My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON spoilers to follow!

A Major Hero Comes Back to Life in My Hero Academia’s Final Season

Courtesy of Toho Animation

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Episode 2 saw All Might try and keep himself in the fight by any means. Despite some help from Hero Killer Stain, All For One was able to quickly counter and make himself even stronger by taking Stain’s quirk in the process. All Might then tried to slow down All For One one more time by using the final piece of his armor to blow himself up along with the villain, but even this was countered and foreseen by All For One as well.

All For One then wanted to fully rub salt in Deku’s wounds. Trying and failing to take over Shigaraki’s body, the villain instead wanted to break Deku’s spirit by killing All Might in front of him (and the rest of the world watching from afar). Everyone had no choice but to watch it happen. As the episode came to an end, however, a sudden flash of light appeared on the floating U.A. High School battlefield and it was confirmed that Bakugo has come back to life after taking his fatal blow in Season 7.

My Hero Academia Brings Bakugo to Life At Last

Courtesy of Toho Animation

With My Hero Academia now bringing Bakugo back to life, it’s clear that this final war against All For One is going to take another major turn. It’s hard to gauge how effective Bakugo is going to be in the fight moving forward (or how long he’s going to be able to do so), but All For One is certainly running out of time as well. All Might was able to damage him to the point where his body had returned to teenager age, so Bakugo just needs to keep piling on the damage.

When we had last seen Bakugo in My Hero Academia Season 7, he had taken a blow straight through the heart and it was revealed to had stopped. But it seems thanks to Edgeshot and Best Jeanist trying their best to keep Bakugo alive by any means necessary, there was enough to fully rouse him back to action. It comes at just the right moment that Deku and everyone else needs a save, but there’s a lot riding on his shoulders.

