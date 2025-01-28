What Is My Hero Academia’s Final Season Going to Do With Bakugo?

Warning! Spoilers for My Hero Academia Season 8 to follow! My Hero Academia will be making its grand return to TV screens later this Fall with the eighth and final season of the anime overall. My Hero Academia Season 7 was one of the most eventful seasons of the series to date as Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes have kicked off their final battles against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki’s massive army of villains. Through to the final episodes, the important battles across the war have come to their respective ends with big losses on both sides of the conflict.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The biggest loss heading into the final season of My Hero Academia, however, was Katsuki Bakugo. In a final collision with Tomura Shigaraki, Bakugo had pushed his quirk beyond to a new limit in order to help buy time for the other heroes until Deku made it to the battlefield. This ended with Bakugo taking a fatal blow, and his fate is still currently unknown as of the end of Season 7. But that’s not entirely true either as My Hero Academia’s manga revealed what happens next, and it raises some questions about how Season 8 is going to handle things for anime fans. Major spoilers to follow, you’ve been warned!

TOHO Animation

How Will My Hero Academia’s Anime Bring Back Bakugo?

The fact of the matter is that Bakugo returns to the battlefield to help out one more time before My Hero Academia comes to an end. He’s far from being fully dead as thanks to the help and quick work of Best Jeanist and Edgeshot, Bakugo’s heart is kept beating and he’s able to come back to life. Though he has been heavily injured, he actually plays a very crucial role in helping to stop All For One before things get worse. So while Season 7 left him on a cliffhanger, Bakugo indeed survives this attack and comes back.

But the big question for My Hero Academia fans, however, is how the anime team themselves will be handling this fact. Bakugo’s ultimate fate might have been spoiled by manga readers during My Hero Academia‘s final chapters releasing over the course of the last couple of years, but there’s a chance that there are many anime fans will be watching with fresh eyes and don’t know that Bakugo survives. That is unless the anime team decides to reveal it early through promotional materials.

As My Hero Academia Season 8 airs this Fall, it won’t be too much longer before the anime begins revealing more promotional materials revealing the first look at the final episodes. This is a delicate balancing act, however, as because Bakugo plays such a huge part in the final battles, there’s a good chance that any scene involving him (ideally) wouldn’t be used for these promotional materials. That’s if the anime team wants to keep it a secret, however.

TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia Won’t Keep the Bakugo Secret For Long

Bakugo’s such a big part of My Hero Academia, it’s hard to imagine that the anime will be advertising the final season without featuring him. Not only did he win the worldwide character popularity poll held after the manga’s finale next year, but has had some big moments as the series’ deuteragonist overall. Therefore, the anime team just might rip off the bandage and reveal that Bakugo is indeed going to be coming back and show off those scenes in a future teaser for the final season.

The best compromise would be to hold off on showing Bakugo for as long as they can. My Hero Academia Season 8 can do quite a lot to tease its final episodes with new shots of the final battles between Deku and Shigaraki and All Might and All For One alone without revealing Bakugo’s return to battle. It’s such a big moment in the series that anime fans should get the chance to experience it completely fresh just as manga readers were able to last year, so the fact that it might be revealed so early is just a bit of a bummer.

Hopefully, My Hero Academia Season 8 doesn’t reveal Bakugo’s comeback before it’s time but there’s a chance that it’s going to get spoiled further anyway as manga readers will likely be counting down to Bakugo’s return episode. Maybe the best course of action is to just get it out of the way, and use that Bakugo return to fuel the hype for the final episodes in this case. It’s an interesting element of the final season to consider as My Hero Academia Season 8 prepares to bring it all to its grand finale some time later this Fall (with no concrete date set for the final episodes just yet).