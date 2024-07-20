My Hero Academia Breaks Bakugo’s Heart in New Episode

My Hero Academia’s seventh anime season might have given fans the best episode of the season to date with the arrival of “Light Fades To Rain.” With the previous episode primarily focusing on the fight against All For One, episode eleven of season seven has once again pointed the camera at Shigaraki. While Murder God Dynamight has been a force for good on the side of UA Academy, Bakugo had a rough time in the recent installment. The Big Three have hit the scene to lend a hand but even the likes of Nejire, Suneater, and Lemillion weren’t enough to keep Bakugo’s heart from breaking.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of My Hero Academia’s anime, Season Seven Episode Eleven, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Unfortunately for anime fans, Bakugo’s broken heart doesn’t have anything to do with romance. During Dynamight’s fight against Shigaraki initially, even Bakugo’s greatest attack wasn’t enough to take down the current wielder of All For One. Bringing himself back to his feet, Bakugo lent a hand to the Big Three in fighting against the decaying villain and suffered greatly as a result.

Bakugo’s Heart is Broken

From what can be gleaned in the final moments of the latest My Hero Academia episode, Bakugo’s heart has been ripped straight from his chest by Shigaraki. Even though the villain doesn’t have access to his full Quirks, his body remains as powerful as “Golden Age All Might”. Thanks to this fact, Shigaraki was able to deliver a blow that seemingly killed Dynamight, which presents quite a heart-wrenching moment for viewers.

This is far from the first time that Bakugo’s life has hung in the balance as during the Paranormal Liberation War in season six presented a very similar scenario. While fighting against Shigaraki, Dynamight was impaled by Shigaraki’s tendrils that caused Deku to flip out. Needless to say, if Midoriya comes across the dead body of Bakugo, he is sure to lose his cool unlike anything that we’ve seen in My Hero Academia to date.

