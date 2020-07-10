My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Reveals New Opening, Ending Themes

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU has finally debuted its third and final season after a few years of waiting, and fans were introduced to the newest opening and ending theme sequences for the series. After leaving fans on a major cliffhanger at the end of the second season (but thankfully it wasn't as rough of a cliffhanger as the first season's) five years ago, the much anticipated next season of Oregairu has since finally debuted with the first episode of its third and final run. And it puts us right back into the thick of that heartbreaking cliffhanger.

Teasing much of the drama, and romance, coming in this final season, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax debuted two brand new themes. The new opening theme is titled "Megumi no Ame" as performed by Nagi Yanagi, and you can check it out in the video above! The new ending theme is titled "Diamond no jundo" as is performed by the actresses behind Yukino Yukinoshita and Yui Yuigahama, Saori Hayami and Nao Toyama respectively. You can check it out in the video below!

The third and final season of the series has now premiered as part of the new wave of anime for the Summer 2020 season following its delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and for those looking to stream My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax for themselves can currently find the new season on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll. As fans have come to expect from this emotional heavy hitter, the premiere episode of the third season is definitely not for new fans.

This series has one of the tighter narratives of many of these romantic drama adaptations, so you can't really jump into the new episodes and expect to join in on the series right away. There is very little re-introduction and re-adjustment with this third season so far, and that means that this final season is not out to waste time as it prepares to bring this long running story to an end following the light novel series' ending last year.

