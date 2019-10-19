My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Novels to End with Next Volume

Wataru Watari and Ponkan8’s My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected has been successfully running for quite some time. First published by Gagaga Bunko in 2011, the series has successfully released 13 volumes thus far. these novels have been so successful that a two season anime series has spawned from it. There’s even a third confirmed season in the works along with the full English dub release of the first two seasons. But unfortunately, this strong run is soon coming to an end as Gagaga Bunko has confirmed that the next volume of Oregairu is indeed its last.

The official Twitter account for the publisher confirmed that Volume 14 of the series will be the final release for the series. It’s scheduled to debut November 19th in Japan, one year after the last volume, so it won’t be long before details about how the series ends make their way to the public!

But that won’t be the end of the franchise as a new season of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU is currently being planned for a release sometime next year. Although many details of the new season are still being kept under wraps for the moment, Season 3 will be produced by Studio feel., the studio behind the second season. So while the original light novel series will come to an end, the franchise will live on in other ways!

My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected — otherwise known as My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU in anime or by its shortened Oregairu — is a series of light novels created by Wataru Watari with illustrations provided by Ponkan8. The manga release of the series is illustrated by Io Naomichi, and has been running in Shogakukan’s Sunday GX Comics since 2012.

The series has been adapted into anime for two seasons with a third season recently announced. The first two seasons are currently now streaming on Crunchyroll, and the series is described as such, “So exactly what’s going to happen when Hachiman Hikigaya, an isolated high school student with no friends, no interest in making any and a belief that everyone else’s supposedly great high school experiences are either delusions or outright lies, is coerced by a well meaning faculty member into joining the one member “Services Club” run by Yukino Yukinoshita, who’s smart, attractive and generally considers everyone in her school to be her complete inferior?”