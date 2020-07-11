My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Fans Love the Anime's Big Comeback

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU has finally returned for its third and final season, and fans are in love with My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax's premiere episode. It's been five long years since we were left on a pretty emotional Yukino cliffhanger with My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Too, and even a longer wait for the third season following a delay from its initially slated April premiere as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But now that the series has officially returned for its final outing, how are fans reacting?

Thankfully, the third season premiere definitely is a walk down memory lane for many fans as they have taken to social media to celebrate My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU's big anime comeback. Now that it has debuted during the ultra competitive Summer 2020 anime season, fans will have a romantic comedy/drama to enjoy every week!

Read on to see how fans are reacting to My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax's premiere episode