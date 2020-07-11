My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Fans Love the Anime's Big Comeback
My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU has finally returned for its third and final season, and fans are in love with My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax's premiere episode. It's been five long years since we were left on a pretty emotional Yukino cliffhanger with My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Too, and even a longer wait for the third season following a delay from its initially slated April premiere as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But now that the series has officially returned for its final outing, how are fans reacting?
Thankfully, the third season premiere definitely is a walk down memory lane for many fans as they have taken to social media to celebrate My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU's big anime comeback. Now that it has debuted during the ultra competitive Summer 2020 anime season, fans will have a romantic comedy/drama to enjoy every week!
Read on to see how fans are reacting to My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax's premiere episode, and let us know what you think! Did you enjoy its comeback episode? Happy to see all of your favorites again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
We Missed You Hachiman!
oh how i missed you so much 🥺🤧#oregairu #snafu pic.twitter.com/bMH9QJ8JSk— j ✨ (@kuuureno) July 9, 2020
Can't Wait for More Hachiman Content!
cant wait to watch more of Hachiman in season 3#oregairu #snafu pic.twitter.com/DsqlB1pcyG— Gelo (@beeWoleG) July 11, 2020
The Adorable Brother and Sister Duo Returns!
I absolutely love them. #oregairu pic.twitter.com/vQBgZmrkmn— Aki🍃 (@Akishoy) July 11, 2020
Truly Wholesome
SNAFU season 3 is so wholesome man 😭— Kotori (@kotxri) July 10, 2020
Yes, that Much Needed Kawasaki Content!
snafu season 3 is finally here after a five year wait and the first episode has a healthy dosage of kawasaki saki pic.twitter.com/GYwDaOs7SF— Alex Griffith (@halomademeapc) July 10, 2020
Full of Cute Moments!
My Teen Romantic Comedy Snafu S3 Ep.1
It was so nice what Hachiman did give half of his dissert to Saki little sister.
It was cute a moment when Komachi said Yay to Saki.😃 pic.twitter.com/b5ttzqcSFd— 🤛🔥Pedro PG7 (°ロ°)☝ (@SlayerPG7) July 10, 2020
Wait a Minute Now...
Best ship in snafu and it really isnt close pic.twitter.com/SdTmONL2Ks— Big Jeng(IROHA SZN) (@jeng_big) July 11, 2020
These are...Emotions...
Me after watching first episode of season 3 #oregairu pic.twitter.com/89FbGNo8kw— هاچهيمن 🐻 (@araihachiman_) July 11, 2020
