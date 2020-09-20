My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Finally Shares the Yukino and Hachiman Scene Fans Have Been Waiting For

✖

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU will be bringing its series to an end with the next episode, but before the finale the anime finally gave us the Yukino and Hachiman scene that fans have been waiting to see all along. Ever since the anime first began, the central relationship between Hachiman Hikigaya and Yukino Yukinoshita has been one of the core elements of the franchise as fans saw the two steadily growing closer during their work as members of the service club. But as the series gears up for its finale with the third season, the two of them had been challenging their relationship.

One of the major problems the two of them were facing together with Yui Yuigahama was the fact that Hachiman and Yukino felt like they were in a co-dependent relationship with one another. The central conflict of the final season then grew more intense as they tried their hardest to push back against the idea and each other as a result.

But in the penultimate episode of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax, the final season of the series overall, Hachiman had finally had enough of this and he and Yukino had a deep conversation for the first real time in the season. Now the two of them have officially confessed their love for one another.

These two hopeless fools have broken me 😭 #oregairu pic.twitter.com/R6MjhUFqqP — Erika (@seidouroar) September 17, 2020

The penultimate episode of the season saw Hachiman struggling with his feelings for Yukino, and thanks to a final push from his teacher, he finally found the words he wanted to say to her. This ends up having Yukino reveal her feelings for Hachiman as well, and the two of them confess that they want to devote their lives to one another from here on out. Whatever path the future holds for them, they want to be in each others' lives. It's what the series has been building to, and now the anime will be coming to an end.

