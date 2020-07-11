My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Confirms Episode Order

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU is finally back with its third and final season, and after a long five year wait for it, fans have been wondering how long this final run will be. Now we know just how many episodes My Teen Romantic SNAFU Climax will be sticking around for as new listings for its home video release have confirmed the earlier episode count. When My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU confirmed the third season would be heading our way, it announced it would be running for 12 episodes on total. Now that's been confirmed through new listings on the series' official website.

The official website for My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax is now listing the third and final season of the series with six Blu-ray and DVD volume releases with a total of 12 episodes across a range beginning in September and ending with the final volume of the series releasing in February. Now it's time to start the countdown to the anime's final moments.

This 12 episode count is one episode less than the first two seasons of the series, but it does make sense considering that My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax serves as the final season of the anime adapting the final volumes of Wataru Watari and Ponkan8's original light novel series that came to an end last year.

(Photo: Studio feel.)

The third season of the series finally premiered as part of the Summer 2020 anime season after a delay brought on by the complications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first episode of the final season has already been a big hit with fans, and unfortunately the premiere of the series also means we're one step closer to the final moments of the anime overall.

The first two seasons of the series were particularly egregious about ending on major cliffhangers before making fans wait several years between new seasons of the series (without any real guarantee of the series continuing further), but at least there's no major chance of that happening here because it's the final season. Then again, who knows how it all will end? What do you think?

Is 12 episodes enough for My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU's final season? Will there be a final cliffhanger as the series comes to an end for old times' sake? How do you think the series will end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

