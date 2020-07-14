My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Author Teases Season 3's Fan Service

For those who have watched My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU in the past you'll notice that the series is not exactly one steeped in traditional fan service, and when asked about this in a recent interview, author behind the original My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected light novels, Wataru Watari, teased the non-traditional kind of fan service fans can expect from the third season of the anime. In an interview with Megami Magazine (as reported and translated by Anime News Network), Watari discussed that while it won't be what fans expect there are some great things to look forward to.

When asked about how serious My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax will be, and whether or not it will allow for a breather episode featuring swimsuits and other fan service tropes, Watari confirmed that there wouldn't be any additional episodes like that but will still have some surprising moments fans might have to "squint mentally" for.

As Watari broke it down, "Those of you who have already read the original novels may be aware of this already, but there are hardly any fan service elements that can be readily appreciated through a visual perspective. But if you squint mentally and looks at things through the 'feels' filter, you'll be able to sense the feels in every part of the acting, from the expressions to the breathing, the hand movements, and the voices."

Elaborating on this further, Watari further emphasized that the emotions are what is the focus for this third and final season but there's time for a rap battle, "The feels are undoubtedly the reward. In one particular episode of Climax, an impromptu rap battle unfolds between Hachiman and Tamanawa. It is utterly incomprehensible. For me, it's the ultimate breather, but it is decidedly not fan service, so it doesn't count."

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax is now currently running as part of the Summer 2020 season, and this final season of the series won't be heavy in fanservice but will most likely break our hearts in some way as fans have come to know from the previous two seasons of the series. The first episode of the final season has already been a big hit with fans, but who knows how we'll all respond to that rap battle?

What did you think of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax's premiere episode? Excited to see what else the third and final season of the series will bring? Were you hoping for more traditional fan service? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Anime News Network

