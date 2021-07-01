Naruto Cosplay Shares A World Weary Kakashi

✖

While the current sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has focused on the Hidden Leaf Village's ninjas taking on the nefarious collective known as the Kara Organization, one ninja has been absent from the proceedings as Kakashi has handed off the baton to a new generation. With one fan honoring the Konoha teacher with some unique Cosplay that brings the one-eyed warrior to life, it's clear that Kakashi will remain not only one of the most popular characters in the story of Naruto but perhaps across the entirety of anime.

When last we saw Kakashi, he was assisting the next generation of ninja by helping Boruto further master the power of the Rasengan, adding an electric flair to the attack that would help the son of Naruto fighting against the first member of Kara. Prior to this, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations focused on the Sharingan wielding sensei traveling the countryside alongside his best friend, Might Guy, in a bid to help the debilitating injury that the braggadocious ninja suffered at the hands of Madara Uchiha. Guy ultimately wasn't healed, but the friendship between himself and Kakashi was made that much stronger and it's clear that both ninjas will have a role to play in the future of Konoha, even if it isn't on the front line.

Instagram Cosplayer Trevor James shared this pitch-perfect take on Konoha's Copy Ninja, who secretly wants nothing more than to take in a good romance novel from time to time instead of putting his life on the line to protect the ninja world against various increasing threats:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor James (@copycatcosplay)

Currently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime has seen something of a renaissance, thanks to the arrival of the Vessel Arc which finally brought the young ninja Kawaki into the ranks of the Hidden Leaf Village. With Naruto and Sasuke fighting against Kara's leader in Jigen, the unthinkable has happened in that the two most powerful ninja of Konoha might not win this battle. As a new Team 7 forms to go on a rescue mission to save the Seventh Hokage, the addition of Kawaki might not be enough for Boruto and his friends to defeat the cult leader known as Boro.

What do you think of this amazing take on the one-eyed ninja of the Hidden Leaf? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.