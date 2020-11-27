New Boruto Promo Checks on Naruto and Kakashi

✖

Team 7 has taken a new form in the latest anime series focusing on the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha, with Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki making up the famous trio, but it seems that a reunion of sorts is in the works as Naruto and his teacher Kakashi will be sharing a brief moment in the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations! With Kakashi recently training Naruto's son, Boruto, in preparation for the next battle with the Kara Organization, it will be interesting to see what these two old friends will discuss in their upcoming tete-a-tete!

The initial battle against Victor and Deepa of the Kara Organization did not end well for Team 7 of Konoha, with the trio of young ninja getting their collective butts handed to them. With Sarada deciding to train under her father Sasuke to gain better mastery over the Sharingan, and Boruto training under Kakashi in order to learn a new Rasengan attack, fans have been waiting to see how the rematch will play out. Though Kakashi and Naruto were once master and apprentice, they now hold something very different in common as they are the sixth and seventh Hokages of the Hidden Leaf Village respectively!

Twitter User Boruto 4 Life shared this image for the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime, showing Naruto and Kakashi sharing a moment, more than likely discussing the war that is to come against the latest threat to the Hidden Leaf in the Kara Organization:

Kakashi himself hasn't played a large role in the battle against the Kara Organization, in either the anime or the manga, taking a more indirect approach into fighting this new collective or rogue ninjas. With many believing that Naruto's days are numbered in the pages of the manga as the war against Jigen rages on, it will be interesting to see if Kakashi is forced to take on the role of Hokage once again, having held the title in the time period that took place between the conclusion of Naruto Shippuden and the start of the latest series created by Masashi Kishimoto!

