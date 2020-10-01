New Boruto Promo Teases Kakashi's Electrifying Lesson

✖

Team 7 is in quite the pickle when it comes to their recent battle against the Kara Organization, and much like countless other Shonen heroes, Boruto and his friends are deciding to increase their power with an upcoming training arc, of which Kakashi is previewed to unleash his trademark electric attack! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' ultimate villains in the Kara Organization are easily the strongest villains that Konoha has seen in quite some time, so the son of Naruto and Sarada will get some much needed training from Kakashi and Sasuke Uchiha respectively!

Kakashi Hatake was known as the "Copy Ninja", using the ability of the Sharingan to learn how to perform nearly any ninjutsu that he had seen during his bloody career. Early in the series, during the Chunin Exams, Kakashi took the last remaining member of the Uchiha Clan under his wing in Sasuke, teaching him how to harness the power of electricity through the move known as Chidori. The attack, which means "Lightning Release: One Thousand Birds" is a devastating blows that engulfs the user's hand in electricity and can blow holes in opponents as it has done numerous times throughout the series by both Kakashi and Sasuke.

Twitter User Abdul S_17 shared this image from the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that appears to show the Copycat Ninja, and sixth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha, leveraging a new form of Chidori that he might just pass along to the son of the Seventh Hokage:

Boruto, as fans know, already has the ability to summon forth the Rasengan, the air attack that was trademarked by his father Naruto and his mentor in Jiraiya. Though the manga never had Boruto learning how to use chidori to its fullest, since he doesn't have the power of the Sharingan at his side, perhaps things will change in the training arc of the anime. Certainly, with their fight against the Kara Organization showing no signs of stopping any time soon, this is an attack that Boruto desperately needs!

Do you think Boruto will discover how to use Chidori in the upcoming training arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha!