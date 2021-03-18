Naruto Cosplay Brings Out Rock Lee's Springtime of Youth

✖

Naruto is one of the biggest anime franchises out there, and it has drawn many fans into the wide world of cosplay. Over the decades, there have been thousands of cosplays dedicated to the Hidden Leaf alone, and everyone loves to see a good take on the Konoha 11. Now, one fan has turned their eye to Rock Lee for a special tribute, and their take on the taijutsu expert is second to none.

The work comes from Instagram user luisapachecod, an actress and influencer on Tiktok. The fan has been following Naruto for a long time, and they felt it was time to take on the ninja for themselves. As you can see below, their version of the fighter redefines the springtime of youth, so Gai-sensei would most certainly approve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luisa Pacheco (@luisapachecod)

You can see the cosplay is based on Naruto's original anime just by Rock Lee and his outfit. The character is living life in a tight green bodysuit complete with a high collar. A Hidden Leaf headband is tied at the waist while Rock Lee completes the outfit with white arm wraps. As for the face, the cosplayer went above and beyond by giving the hero's hair a styled cut. A pair of furry eyebrows complete the look along with some visual effects contacts.

Clearly, luisapachecod spent a lot of time making this Rock Lee cosplay as spot-on as possible to the anime. Their love for the Naruto character shines through the piece, and the same can be said for their other works. So if you want to see more of the fan's cosplay projects, you can find them on Instagram here.

What do you think of this Naruto cosplay? Does it do Rock Lee justice?