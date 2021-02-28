Naruto Cosplay Highlights the Fearsome Kaguya Otsutsuki

✖

One fearsome Naruto cosplay is highlighting the ethereal foe Kaguya Otsutsuki. Serving as the final foe of Naruto: Shippuden's run, Kaguya provided one final godly hurdle for Naruto and the others to overcome before the series could truly be brought to an end. It was kind of a surprise, however, as the majority of the final conflict of the series seemed more entwined with the long running history of the Uchiha clan and its relationship with Konoha. So seeing a powerful space god emerge as the final foe was one final twist of the knife for Naruto Uzumaki.

Kaguya Otsutsuki opened up the franchise to a whole new universe of potential threats (something the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel is currently exploring the ramifications of), and the villain did so by just being so much different than anything we had seen in the series to date. An ethereal, otherworldly type of being that artist Kleiner Pixel was able to tap into perfectly with a cosplay that highlights just how fearsome the Otsutsuki truly was! Check it out below:

The Otsutsuki clan ended up being one of the most influential changes to the Naruto franchise as a whole. Following the introduction of a godly new kind of foe and clan living out in the recesses of space, the series has been largely surrounded by the Otsutsuki Clan in the releases since. They marked the final Naruto film, and are a central and crucial piece to the overall puzzle in the new set of conflicts found in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel.

There was a debate among Naruto fans about Kaguya's role in the story when she was first brought in toward the tail end of Naruto: Shippuden, but in future releases it's now clear that her debut was really only the start of a major arc following the rest of her clan that would come into play years later. It might be much better in retrospect, but Kaguya definitely stands out in that original series for more than just her looks.

But what do you think? What was your first impression of Kaguya when she debuted in the Naruto franchise? How are you liking the new additions to Otsutsuki Clan seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?