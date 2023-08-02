Naruto Cosplay Goes Back to Visit Sasuke's Genin Days

Naruto has been around for decades, and at this point, it seems there are few people who've not heard of the anime. Creator Masashi Kishimoto did not know how big his story would become when he put pen to paper. All the members of Team 7 are icons in the anime fandom, after all. And now, one fan is going viral after bringing Sasuke Uchiha's past to life with a perfect cosplay.

As you can see below, the piece comes from Reddit user nicosercos. They decided to share a peek at their take on Naruto, and it puts things very lightly to say it is good. From its wig to its accessories, this version of genin Sasuke proves the character was as cool as everyone thought. So if you always wondered why Sakura obsessed over the Uchiha, now you know.

I mean, all you have to do is look at the attention to detail on this Naruto cosplay. It is hard to make Sasuke's hair work in the real world, but nicosercos does it without a hitch. Even Sasuke's detached sleeves somehow look sleek here. That doesn't even touch upon their makeup here as the simple look brings Sasuke's sharp features to life.

Obviously, Sasuke Uchiha has come a long way from his genin years, but it is always nice to look back. It has been decades since Kishimoto visited this era of our heroes' lives. Team 7 underwent some serious trauma in their younger years, but at least they were whole then. At this time in Sasuke's life, he was nothing like the rogue ninja he became, and he had some semblance of naivety left. Like it or not, Sasuke's time as a genin marked some of his happiest moments, so it is nice to revisit that timeline through this cosplay.

If you have never watched the original Naruto anime, you are definitely missing out. It certainly holds up even after all of these years! You can watch Naruto on all sorts of streaming services from Crunchyroll to Hulu and Netflix. So for more details on Naruto, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!"

